Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): A pair of train services will be partially cancelled on Thursday in view of engineering works in the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway, an official statement said.

"Train No.22616 Coimbatore Junction-Tirupati (via Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai) Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.10 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi-Tirupati on June 29. The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Katpadi only; it will not run from Katpadi to Tirupati," Southern Railways said on Monday.

While "Train No.22615 Tirupati-Coimbatore Junction (via Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur) Express, scheduled to leave Tirupati at 15.00 hrs and reach Coimbatore Junction at 22.45 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Tirupati-Katpadi on June 29. The train will not run from Tirupati to Katpadi; it will leave from Katpadi and run up to Coimbatore Junction," the statement added. (ANI)

