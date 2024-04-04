Two trampled to death by wild elephant in Telangana. (Image/ANI)

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two persons were killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem (KB) Asifabad district in less than 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the wild elephant entered an agricultural field and killed a person in Chintala Manepally in Kouthala Mandal on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, another person was also killed by the tusker in Penchikalpet Mandal.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

Confirming the deaths, Sadik Pasha, an inspector with Kouthala Police, said, "The forest department officials are searching for the elephant."

Forest department officials have cordoned off the areas to prevent the wild elephant from entering the village and said that efforts to trace the tusker were ongoing.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Message From Tihar Jail: Delhi CM Asks AAP MLAs to Address All Problems of Delhiites, Sunita Kejriwal Conveys the Message (Watch Video).

More details are awaited.

Earlier on April 1, a man died in a wild elephant attack in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Kodilil Biju (56), a resident of Thulapally, Pathanamthitta. Reportedly, the victim encountered the elephant while it was overturning a coconut tree. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)