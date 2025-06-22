India News | Two Villagers Murdered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Naxalites have killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 10:56 AM IST
India News | Two Villagers Murdered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Jun 22 (PTI) Naxalites have killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

The police in a statement said they have received information that two innocent villagers were brutally murdered by Naxalites in Sendrabor and Aempur villages under Pamed police station area.

The police were verifying the information, the release said without specifying any reason behind the killings and when the crime took place.

The incident comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh.

Shah will reach Raipur on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit to the state.

On June 17, three villagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were strangled to death by Naxalites using a rope in their native Peddakorma Bijapur village of Bijapur district.

Two of the three deceased were relatives of senior Maoist cadre Dinesh Modiyam, who surrendered before police in March this year, an official earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

