Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Two married women were found hanging in their respective rooms at two different places in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

While the exact cause behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained, police suspect them to be related to dowry demand.

In the first incident, 27-year-old Guddia was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Abdulpur village on Saturday.

According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Devwrat Bajpai, police have registered a case against five persons, including Gudia's husband Sohanvir, father-in-law Balram, and mother-in-law Maya, who are all absconding.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Jitender, the victim's brother, alleged that his sister was strangled to death and later her body was hanged to show it as suicide.

Guddia, who married Sohanvir four years ago, is survived by two children.

In the second incident, Urshi (36) was found hanging in her room in Talda village on Saturday. Police have registered a case against four members of her in-laws' family, including her husband Sudhir, who has been detained.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, Urshi, who got married six years ago, was allegedly killed over dowry demands.

