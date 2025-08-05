Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Two women were killed and several others were injured in a stampede-like rush at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday.

As per the information, the incident occurred due to a massive crowd gathering ahead of the Kawar Yatra, which was expected to be led by devotional storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra on August 6.

It was announced that the Kavad Yatra will take place in Kubereshwar Dham on August 6. Before this, a large crowd of devotees had already arrived at Kubereshwar Dham. The injured individuals were transferred to a hospital for appropriate medical care. Sehore Additional SP Sunita Rawat confirmed on a phone call with ANI about the tragic incident.

This is not the first time a stampede has occurred at Kubereshwar Dham. A similar incident happened in February 2023 during the Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksh Mahotsav, raising concerns about crowd management and the preparedness of local authorities. (ANI)

