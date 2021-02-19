Ballia (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) Two youths died of electrocution and another suffered serious burn injuries when they came in contact with a high-voltage wire in the Rasra Kotwali area here, police said on Friday.

The three were part of a procession going for the immersion of an idol being taken in a van that had DJ system installed over it on Thursday, they said.

When the van was passing through the Pilani Majha area of Sultanpur village, it came across an overhanging high-voltage wire. The three youths tried to raise the wire to allow a safe passage for the van but in turn got electric shocks, police said.

All the three received serious burn injuries and were rushed to a nearby community health centre where Kariman, 20, and Bunty, 21, were declared brought dead, they said.

The third youth, identified as Jeetu, 20, was referred to Varanasi, in a serious condition, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)