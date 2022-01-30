Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed party MLA and former Minister U T Khader as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Robber Slits Woman's Throat With Saw, Loots Cash, Gold in Indore.

He currently represents the Mangalore Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district.

Also Read | Punjab: 50-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Her Home in Faridkot; Husband Missing.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri U T Khader, MLA as Deputy leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, with immediate effect," an AICC release signed by party General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Khader said it is his utmost privilege and honour to be appointed as Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the legislative assembly.

Thanking the party leadership including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar for reposing confidence in him, in a tweet, he said, "I look forward to work closely with the office bearers, members and workers to strengthen the party in the state at the grass root level, and address issues concerning to the welfare of citizens."

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the Congress Legislature Party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Khader's appointment is being seen as a move by the Congress to conciliate the Muslim community, ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023, party sources said.

The move comes days after senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim said that he has decided to quit the party and the post, upset over not being made the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

According to sources, there were murmurs within the party about a Muslim leader being denied an opportunity, after senior leader B K Hariprasad was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, for which Ibrahim was also a strong contender.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)