Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 13 (ANI): UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, and discussed expanding cooperation with Punjab.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed economic, investment, and trade collaboration in sectors, including tourism and hospitality, aviation, textiles and apparel, technology, agriculture, and food processing.

Also Read | 'Starlink, Welcome to India': Ashwini Vaishnaw's Message for Elon Musk's Starlink After US Telecom Giant Partners With Jio, Airtel, Says 'It Will Help Remote Railway Projects'.

Punjab CM Mann took to social media platform and shared details of the meeting.

"Today, in Chandigarh, I had the opportunity to meet with H.E. Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, the Ambassador of @UAEembassyIndia in India. We had a discussion on several important issues. Special emphasis was placed on increasing trade and investment between Punjab and the UAE," he stated in a post on X.

Also Read | Kerala: Train Hits Man, Infant Son; Both Die in Palakkad.

https://x.com/BhagwantMann/status/1899772993871675830

UAE envoy Alshaali said they also discussed the importance of direct air connectivity between UAE and Punjab.

"It was an honour to engage with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on strengthening the UAE-Punjab partnership across key areas of mutual interest. Our discussions underscored the crucial role of aviation connectivity in driving investment growth, particularly by enhancing direct links between the UAE and Punjab's key economic hubs, Amritsar and Chandigarh," the Ambassador said.

"UAE carriers are eager to establish a presence in Punjab and have the capability to operate over 30 direct flights per week, starting tomorrow. Strengthening aviation ties will be a pivotal step in deepening economic collaboration, opening new opportunities in trade, tourism, and broader bilateral engagement," he added.

With total trade between the UAE and Punjab reaching USD 570 million in 2023-24, the two sides also discussed avenues for businesses in the state to leverage major bilateral agreements, such as the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Implemented in May 2022, the UAE-India CEPA serves as a critical enabler for Punjab's key export sectors while opening new investment avenues for mutually beneficial growth.

The UAE is India's second-largest export destination, third-largest trading partner, and fourth-largest investor. Total trade between the two countries reached USD 83.7 billion in 2023-24. In recent years, the UAE and India have witnessed a strengthening of ties underpinned by frequent high-level visits and a shared vision to promote mutual prosperity and inclusive growth, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)