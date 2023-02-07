New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) UAE's Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, a federal entity, and O.P. Jindal Global University in Haryana have signed an MoU to exchange knowledge, expertise and research cooperation as well as facilitate mutual training programme.

"The MoU is a step forward in bolstering the ongoing partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand knowledge and promote educational collaboration between the two nations. We are hopeful that this will pave the way for other universities to build alliances for educational cooperation and increase academic mobility between India and the UAE," Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of UAE to India, said.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy said the collaboration will enhance their capabilities by sharing knowledge and expertise on a variety of topics.

"Additionally, this will promote academic excellence and steer our knowledge-driven economies to greater heights," Mladenov said.

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in Abu Dhabi is a globally renowned hub of diplomatic excellence. It provides accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to cultivate future diplomats, government officials, and business executives.

"The coming together of our two institutions will be transformative and will provide the opportunity to learn from and engage with some of the world's most outstanding academics and thought leaders," C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said.

