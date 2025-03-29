Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded special protection for satirist Kunal Kamra on Saturday, after three more cases were filed against him at Khar police station for his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut said that just like Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut was given protection following her "rift" with Shiv Sena, Kamra should be provided the same.

"I also demand that the Maharashtra Govt should provide special protection to Kunal Kamra. Kangana Ranaut was also provided special force for her security when she had a rift with us," Raut said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, 3 more complaints have been filed against the stand-up artist. One of the complaints against Kunal Kamra has been filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

On March 27, the Mumbai police asked the comedian to appear on March 31 at Khar police station for further questioning in the case. This is the third summon issued to Kamra in the case filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel at the Khar police station. He has failed to appear before the police in the first two summons.

On Friday, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Earlier on Thursday, Kunal Kamra criticised the mainstream media, accusing it of serving as a mouthpiece for the ruling party. Kamra labelled the media as "vultures" and expressed his disdain for the media's role in perpetuating misinformation and distracting from pressing issues.

Kamra had sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks and demanded action against him. (ANI)

