New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The second ship of Project 17A stealth frigate, 'Udaygiri', equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, was delivered to the Navy on Tuesday, officials said.

These multi-mission frigates are capable of operating in "a 'Blue Water' environment dealing with both conventional and non-conventional threats" in the area of India's maritime interests, the defence ministry said.

The hull of a P17A ship is geo-symmetrically larger by 4.54 per cent vis-à-vis a P17. Also, these ships are fitted with an advanced weapon and sensors suite with enhanced "sleek and stealthy" features compared to the P17 class, it said.

The weapon suite comprises a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system, a Medium-Range surface-to-air missile system, a 76 mm gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm rapid-fire close-in weapon systems, the ministry said in a statement.

Yard 12652 -- 'Udaygiri' -- the second ship of Project 17A stealth frigate, being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was delivered to the Navy on July 1, it said.

The project is a follow-on to the Shivalik class (Project 17) frigates active in service.

'Udaygiri' is the second among the seven P17A frigates under construction at MDL, Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. It was delivered in a record time of 37 months from the date of launch, officials said.

"The remaining five ships of the P17A class are at various stages of construction at MDL, Mumbai and GRSE, Kolkata, and would be delivered progressively by the end of 2026," the ministry said.

P17A ships have enhanced stealth features and are fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, a significant upgrade from the P17 class, the officials said.

The ships represent a "quantum leap" in the Indian Navy's in-house design capabilities at the Warship Design Bureau, they said.

The Navy, in a post on X, also shared some photos of 'Udaygiri'.

"In a major thrust to #AatmanirbharBharat, Udaygiri, the second warship of the Project P17A Nilgiri Class stealth frigates, designed by Warship Design Bureau of #IndianNavy, overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai) and built by @MazagonDockLtd, Mumbai was delivered to the Indian Navy on #01Jul 25, at Mumbai," it said.

This is a watershed moment for the Navy as 'Udaygiri' is the 100th ship designed and delivered by the Warship Design Bureau, it said.

"The warship is built with over 75% indigenous content and is equipped with #StateoftheArt weapons and sensors. Udaygiri will boost the Indian Navy's combat readiness and capability to safeguard our maritime interest in the #IndianOceanRegion," it said in the post.

According to defence ministry officials, 'Udaygiri' is a modern avatar of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Udaygiri, which was a steam ship decommissioned on August 24, 2007, after rendering 31 years of glorious service to the nation.

The ministry said the delivery of 'Udaygiri' showcases the nation's ship design, ship construction and engineering prowess enabled by a strong industrial ecosystem supported by over 200 MSMEs.

The warship is fitted with major weapons and sensors sourced from indigenous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"The newly designed ships are also being built employing the philosophy of 'Integrated Construction', which involves extensive pre-outfitting at the block stages to reduce the overall build period," it said.

The ships are configured with combined diesel or gas (CODOG) main propulsion plants, comprising a diesel engine and gas turbine, driving a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) on each shaft and a state-of-the-art integrated platform management system (IPMS), it said.

"The shipbuilding requirements of the project have led to direct employment generation for about 4,000 personnel and more than 10,000 personnel through indirect or ancillary sources," the statement said.

The positive spin-offs of the shipbuilding project included self-reliance, economic development, employment generation, growth of MSMEs and the ancillary ecosystem in the country, it added.

