Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated India's first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to Maharashtra CMO, he also launched three FastTrack DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray inaugurated India's first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur. He also launched three FastTrack DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations," said the CMO in a tweet today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)