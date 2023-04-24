Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for the latter's comments a day earlier against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and warned such remarks may make BJP workers restive.

Addressing a mammoth rally of his party at Pachora in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra on Sunday, Thackeray had taken a swipe at Modi based on the revelations of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

"Union Minister Amit Shah recently wondered why Malik didn't speak when he was the governor. But Malik has already replied to it claiming he was asked by the prime minister to keep mum," Thackeray said during Sunday's rally.

Asserting that the "flaming torch" (party symbol) of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be extinguished in 2024 with a resounding Modi victory, Bawankule alleged Thackeray was routinely attacking the PM on a personal level.

"Thackeray must be circumspect while talking about the PM, Union Minister Amit Shah and (Maharashtra deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis. Because, it may result in discontent among BJP workers,"Bawankule claimed.

