Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 11 (ANI): United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K Girija Kumari who will be contesting in the upcoming local body polls died after a tree fell on her on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place while Kumari was travelling on a two-wheeler with her husband.

Although she was rushed to the hospital immediately after the mishap, she was declared dead on arrival.

The UDF candidate suffered major head injuries, while her husband escaped with minor ones.

Kumari served as a counselor at the Karode grama panchayat. (ANI)

