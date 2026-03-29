Mallapuram (Kerala) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdussamad Samadani on Sunday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to secure over 100 seats, citing public desire for change after a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We expect to win more than 100 seats. In any major election, there is always a discussion of anti-incumbency public sentiment against the ruling government. This feeling is particularly strong in Kerala due to several flawed policies by the current administration. People are thinking about change, and such a change is likely to happen."

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Asserting that the political climate is fully favourable for the UDF, Samadani, who represents Ponnani in Lok Sabha, said, "Voters are looking to bring a UDF government to Thiruvananthapuram in this election. Across Kerala, we are seeing a clear trend in favour of the UDF. People are aligning with the UDF."

Recalling the previous UDF tenure, the leader said, "It was a very good administration, a very good government. Chief Ministers like Oommen Chandy were very noble and received honour and respect from people of all walks of life. It was a very good rule; people benefited greatly, and our government did a lot of work for the welfare of the people."

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He also criticised the current administration, pointing out the challenges under its rule, saying, "Over the past 10 years, there have been many problems. Students lack educational seats, and unemployment has increased significantly. Young people face many problems here, and in every field, people are in distress. The only solution to this is for a UDF government to come to power in Kerala. That's why UDF workers are working hard for their candidates everywhere. We are confident of a great victory."

Kerala Assembly LoP VD Satheesan also exuded confidence in the victory of the UDF, saying that they will "come back with 100-plus seats".

Speaking with ANI, the Congress leader underscored the record victories of the UDF in the previous bye-elections, implying that similar results will be witnessed in the 2026 bye-elections in the state.

"Except for one, we won all the by-elections with wonderful margins... We increased our margin in the Parliament elections... We received a wonderful victory in the 30 years in local body elections... We have been winning all the elections," he said.

In the local body elections conducted in Kerala in 2025, the Congress-led UDF emerged ahead, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of Saturday night. The LDF was ahead in 340 panchayats, while the NDA led in 26.

However, the NDA's most significant breakthrough came in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it secured control for the first time, ending the LDF's four-decade-long rule.

The Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)