Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 29 (ANI): The AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister. Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK party over its failure to take appropriate action during severe rainfall in 2023.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Vagaikulam Airport, he said, "We are planning to visit all districts across Tamil Nadu and directly meet the people to seek their support."

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Bomb Hoax: 58-Year-Old Passenger Arrested for Creating Chaos With Fake Alert on Mumbai-Delhi Flight; FIR Registered.

Palaniswami arrived at Thoothukudi from Chennai by flight to campaign in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sankarankovil, and Kovilpatti regions.

He recalled how in 2023, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall in southern districts, the DMK government failed to take appropriate action. However, during the AIADMK regime, immediate steps were taken by appointing IAS and other officials as soon as warnings were issued.

Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out: Check Your Matric Exam Result at results.biharboardonline.com.

"As a result, districts like Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli were severely affected by heavy rains. I immediately visited Thoothukudi and met the people, but the Chief Minister did not personally meet or console them," he added.

He further stated that the concerned minister visited the affected people only after five days. During the AIADMK rule, 80% of the Buckle Oda drainage work in Thoothukudi city had been completed. If the remaining 20% had been finished by the DMK government, the impact could have been reduced.

Speaking on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, he said that it has deteriorated.

"As evidence, one can point to the murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi," he said.

Responding to actor Vijay's remark about a "two-cornered contest," he said that the real situation would be known only after the election results.

The DMK alliance took 23 days of negotiations to finalise. There were differences between DMK and Congress for 18 days. Even MDMK functionaries have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction within the alliance.

However, he firmly stated that there is not even a minor issue in the AIADMK alliance.

Regarding Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy, he said that instead of negotiating directly, requests for 10 seats and later 5 seats were made through intermediaries, which were rejected. He also criticised him, saying he secured only 33,000 votes after contesting in 33 constituencies.

On the Katchatheevu issue, he said it was ceded during the Congress regime when the DMK was also in power in the state. During the AIADMK rule, a case was filed in the Supreme Court to retrieve it.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)