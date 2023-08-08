New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Udupi secret video recording case has been handed over to the CID owing to its "sensitive" nature.

"Udupi secret video recording case has become a sensitive issue and hence we have handed over the case to CID for investigation," the Karnataka Chief Minister's office tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that he will meet Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and will demand an Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Udupi Medical College video incident as they have "no faith in the Udupi Police Department.”

“Today we are complaining to the Governor about the video shooting case at Udupi College. This case should be fully investigated, and a SIT should be formed. This must be investigated by SIT only. We have no faith in the Udupi Police Department,” Bommai said.

Three girls from a medical college in Udupi district, Karnataka, were reported to have filmed their fellow students in the washroom. Days after (ANI)

