New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested four members of a tech-enabled gang in East Delhi for impersonating recovery agents and extorting money from vehicle owners using EMI data from a mobile app.

The accused assaulted a victim near ITO and forced an online transfer of Rs 18,000.

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According to police, the accused have been identified as Prince, Shivam, Teetu, and Aakash, all residents of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. The arrests were made by a team from Shakarpur Police Station in the East District following a detailed investigation involving technical surveillance and local intelligence inputs.

Police said the gang used a mobile application, identified as "Easy Recovery App", to track vehicles with pending EMIs. Using the data, they would identify and intercept vehicle owners on busy roads, posing as authorised recovery agents from financial institutions.

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The case came to light following an incident on March 26 near ITO on Vikas Marg, where the accused allegedly wrongfully restrained a victim, assaulted him, and forced him to transfer Rs18,000 through an online transaction.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Shakarpur Police Station and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police teams analysed CCTV footage and tracked digital footprints, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the four accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they deliberately used a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza without a number plate to avoid detection while carrying out the crimes. Police recovered five mobile phones and the vehicle used in the offence from their possession.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify other victims and associates involved in the case.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Central District Police solved a mobile snatching case in the Hauz Qazi police station area, arresting two snatchers and one receiver.

The incident took place on February 5 in Gali Qasim Jan, Ballimaran. The complainant was sitting near Mirza Ghalib Haveli with his friend and booking an Ola cab when three assailants on a scooty snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)