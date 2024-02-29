New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday issued a clarion call to inspire and mobilize young, particularly first-time voters, and invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign.

Jagadesh said, "Together with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), UGC is working on events to inspire and mobilize young, particularly first-time voters, and underscore the significance of voting for the nation's collective welfare. Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) nationwide are requested to execute the "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye" campaign from February 28, 2024, to March 6, 2024."

He informed that the designated areas within Universities/Colleges/HEIs will host voter awareness activities facilitated by the respective educational institutions. Colleges/Institutions will utilize materials provided by the ECI and other creative resources from the Ministry of Education, including videos, banners, selfie points, and voter's pledges, to drive the campaign.

Youth will be encouraged to take the voter's pledge. Local youth achievements will be prominently highlighted, and efforts will be made to involve youth icons in the event to amplify its impact, the UGC Chairman added.

Further taking to the microblogging site, X, Jagadesh posted, "Let us participate in the largest democratic process in the World. Know your electoral responsibilities, particularly the first-time voters, and make informed decisions."

"UGC calls all Higher Education Institutions and students to join this movement for greater electoral participation. From taking the pledge to organising events to create electoral awareness, vote for a brighter future for our country," he added. (ANI)

