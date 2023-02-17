New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has written a letter to all Governors and Chief Ministers and urged them to encourage the teaching-learning processes and textbooks in their mother tongue in higher education institutions.

In a letter to all Governors and Chief Minister UGC Chairman Kumar said that "Teaching through Indian languages is a key area of focus of the National Education Policy 2020. The policy emphasizes the importance of teaching and teaching materials in the mother tongue. It is heartening to note that textbooks in the mother tongue or local languages are promoted and used by higher education institutions in our country."

"Teaching is also being imparted in the mother tongue or local language in many colleges and universities. This has benefited students from all states of our society, particularly the disadvantaged sections and those residing in rural and remote areas," he said.

UGC Chairman further said in a letter that it is also a matter of concern that the textbooks and study materials are unavailable in local languages for many of the courses in Higher Education, Science, Commerce and Professional courses. Hence as a first step in providing quality education in the mother tongue medium as recommended in NEP 2020, it is desired that textbooks may be produced in the mother tongue or local language through writing or translation for the subjects of which books are not available in the mother tongue or local language at present.

"Promotion of writing or translation of textbooks and teaching process in undergraduate andpostgraduate levels in higher education through mother tongue medium will have greater results in improved GER from 27 to 50 per cent by 2035, increased access to disadvantageous social groups, and better reach. Keeping all the above in view, UGC has constituted an apex committee consisting of Vice-chancellors from different states to take the above task forward" he added.

M Jagadesh Kumar further added that Higher education institutions play a strategic and important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue. There is a need to strengthen these efforts and promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue and encouraging the use of the local language in teaching, including translating good books from other languages.

"We seek your kind indulgence in this matter and request you kindly motivate and encourage higher education institutions in your State" he added in a letter.

UGC chairman further requested the Governors and Chief Ministers to issue the necessary advisory to the Higher Education Institutions to prepare the list of which textbooks, reference books, and study materials are unavailable in the local language and also urged to identify scholars who can write or translate the textbooks in the mother tongue. (ANI)

