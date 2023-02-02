New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has further extended the deadline to receive feedback on draft norms for setting up campuses of foreign universities in India till February 20, according to an official order.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said the deadline was extended following requests from stakeholders.

Also Read | Employment News: Over 9.79 Lakh Vacancies Across 78 Departments, 'Rozgar Mela' To Help in Employment Generation, Says Government.

"In view of the requests being received from stakeholders to extend last date for submitting feedback, comments and suggestions on draft of 'Setting up and Operations of Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India, Regulations, 2023', the last date is further extended to February 20," Jain said in an official order.

The commission had earlier revised the deadline to February 3. This is the second extension of the deadline.

Also Read | Chennai: Minor Boy Dies At De-Addiction Centre in Sholavaram, Family Alleges Torture; Three Detained.

The UGC had last month announced that foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India for the first time and unveiled draft norms, under which these varsities can also decide on the admission process, fee structure and repatriate its funds back home.

Noting that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in offline mode and not online or distance learning, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar had said the foreign universities and HEIs will need a nod from the UGC to set up their campuses in India.

The initial approval will be for 10 years and will be renewed in the ninth year subject to the meeting of certain conditions, he had said and clarified that these institutions shall not offer any such study programme which jeopardises the national interests of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)