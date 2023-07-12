New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded that University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) should immediately declare results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG.

The universities are already experiencing academic session delays due to COVID, and any further delays in result declaration will result in additional setbacks for upcoming sessions in several universities, the ABVP said.

Also Read | UN Rights Council Condemns Quran Burning Incidents.

ABVP urges all educational institutions in the country to take steps towards commencing the academic year on time and conducting examinations and other events as scheduled. It is unfortunate that even after the sufficient passage of time following the COVID-19 pandemic, the academic sessions in various universities have not returned to normal.

ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla stated, "Through CUET-UG, a large number of admissions will take place in central universities and other universities and colleges. In such a scenario, it is crucial that the CUET-UG results are announced on time."

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Allocation of Portfolios to Nationalist Congress Party Ministers Expected by July 13.

"During the previous academic session, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programs continued until December, and this year such a situation should not arise. Admission procedures should be completed within a definite timeframe in all universities across the country, and classes should commence as per the predetermined schedule," ABVP Secretary Shukla added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)