New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday conducted a day-long stakeholders conference with ecosystem partners to deliberate and share ideas to further enhance service delivery and improve convenience by using Aadhaar.

According to a release from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, over 700 senior policy makers from government departments, startups, industry leaders, technocrats, and professionals came together for the 'Aadhaar Samvaad' in Hyderabad.

This edition of Aadhaar Samvaad holds a special significance, as it coincides with the 16th Foundation Day of Aadhaar. Over the years, Aadhaar has grown from being a unique digital ID initiative to becoming the backbone of India's inclusive development story empowering residents, enabling efficient service delivery, and driving innovation across sectors.

Addressing the stakeholders, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) underlined how Aadhaar as the foundational layer of India's Digital Public Infrastructure has facilitated many services to be built on its. He said Aadhaar data base is the safest. The quality and convenience that Aadhaar offers is commendable, the secretary said. He encouraged UIDAI to expand its innovations and usage further keeping convenience of people in mind.

Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson UIDAI spoke about expanding engagement with stakeholders and underlined how continued innovation of UIDAI will see many use cases emerging in near future.

CEO UIDAI Bhuvnesh Kumar said Aadhaar is not only a 12-digit unique identity system, but also a journey of empowerment, accessibility and trust. He underlined that Aadhaar will continue to play a central role in shaping India's digital future, empowering residents with seamless access to services, expanding digital inclusion and strengthening our governance from healthcare to education and social welfare to entrepreneurship.

The event also witnessed, unveiling of Aadhaar MyStamp and a special cover by Post Master General of Telangana Circle to commemorate the 16th Aadhaar Day.

UIDAI also unveiled its Aadhaar Brand Manual, that sets clear standards for branding across digital platforms, documents, boards, conferences, exhibitions, and other public interfaces ensuring accuracy, clarity, and recognition in every form of communication.

During the day, Technology Centre of UIDA showcased how the upcoming new Aadhaar app will make several services available on the app and allow Aadhaar number holders a greater control on how they share Aadhaar for availing services.

After three successful editions of our flagship stakeholder's engagement conferences titled Aadhaar Samvaad - Bengaluru and Mumbai and Delhi, UIDAI was in Hyderabad to host the fourth such conference with stakeholders.

After the inaugural session, the event saw focus discussions covering areas and themes like - Innovation in Digital Identity System; Unlocking Aadhaar for non-government entities, new developments in enrollment and update ecosystem etc. (ANI)

