Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Devotees gathered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday to witness the sacred Bhasma Aarti on the auspicious occasion of Devprabodhini Ekadashi.

This divine ritual is considered one of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the awakening of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu from his four-month cosmic sleep (Chaturmas). The day marks auspicious events, such as marriages and religious ceremonies, which were halted during the Chaturmas. Devotees observe the day by fasting and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi.

The temple premises resonated with the sounds of Vedic chants, conch shells, temple bells, and devotional hymns.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakal temple, and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas in India, holds a special place in Hindu spirituality. The grandeur of the Mahakaleshwar Temple is beautifully described in the ancient Hindu scriptures, known as the Puranas. Many Sanskrit poets have eulogised this temple emotively, starting with Kalidasa.

Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of Indian time, and Mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity of Ujjain. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

People from across the country visit the temple to witness this ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and the fulfillment of their wishes. (ANI)

