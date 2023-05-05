Rishikesh, May 5 (PTI) The Youth-20 Consultation summit concluded at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday, with Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar dubbing it as a much-needed platform to empower young minds.

"The youths are the country's real capital. They are directly linked with the nation's economy," Pawar said in her address on the last day of the summit, which was attended by young delegates from G-20 nations and noted physicians of the country.

"Such a platform is needed to empower young minds. I hope the discussions held at the event will help the young participants come up with recommendations on how to forge partnerships and deal with a range of contemporary global challenges," she added.

The Union minister said foreign delegates participating in the event will also experience the cultural, religious and spiritual aura of Rishikesh. Pawar spoke of efforts being made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating an ecosystem conducive to the development of youngsters.

The minister also said digital health innovation has taken quality healthcare to the remotest of villages and leveraging of artificial intelligence in hospital settings has changed the way patients are screened, diagnosed and treated today.

Earlier, Pawar inaugurated an eye bank and a geriatric ward at the hospital.

Y20 chairperson Anmol Sovit said the contribution of every citizen was needed to make India a global power.' He said youngsters should contribute to the country's journey from Amrit Kal to Swarnim Kal.

