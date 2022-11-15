Dehradun, Nov 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said cooperation from Japan should be taken in disaster management and anti-seismic technology in view of the state's vulnerability to earthquakes and other natural calamities.

During an interactive programme organised by FICCI Forum of Parliamentarians in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy here, Dhami told officials that Uttarakhand was vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters and the cooperation from Japan in disaster management and anti-seismic technology could be vital.

Efforts should be made in this direction, he said.

