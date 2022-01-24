Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday launched a poll campaign, "Char Dham, Char Kam", making four promises to people of the state if it comes to power in next month's Assembly polls.

The promises included Rs 40,000 per annum to five lakh families in the state and not letting the LPG cylinder price cross Rs 500.

Launching the poll campaign in the presence of Congress campaign head Harish Rawat, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said the four promises are being made as price rise and unemployment are at their peak while the poor are getting poorer and the rich becoming richer under the present government at the Centre.

Baghel said the present government's policies were aimed at bringing more prosperity to industrialists at the expense of the poor and promised not to allow the LPG cylinder price to cross Rs 500 if the Congress comes to power in Uttarakhand.

In view of the problem of unemployment, the state Congress has decided to pay Rs 40,000 per annum to five lakh families of the state so that they could lead a life of dignity, he said.

Apart from this, four lakh people will be given jobs and medical services will be taken to people's doorsteps with the help of drones considering the uneven topography of the state, he added.

Recalling that states of Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand were created together in 2000, Baghel said he was confident that the Congress will form the government in Uttarakhand.

Baghel said despite coming to power with full majority in Uttarakhand, the BJP had lowered the dignity of the office of the chief minister by giving three CMs to the state out of which one did not even contest an election.

Without naming BJP CMs Tirath Singh Rawat or Trivendra Singh Rawat, Baghel said while one chief minister displayed his knowledge of history by saying that the country was ruled for 200 years by the USA, another described coronavirus a living organism.

Modiji made such knowledgeable people chief ministers, the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Baghel said he is confident that people of the state will throw the BJP out of power and give a clear majority to the Congress when Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 14.

Citing the example of Chhattisgarh, he said promises made to people of the state by Rahul Gandhi in 2018 were being fulfilled and the state is progressing steadily.

Accusing the Centre as well as the BJP governments in the states of only talking tall, he said they kept clapping and beating “thalis” but failed to stop coronavirus spread.

They imposed a noteban and failed to rein in price rise and unemployment.

