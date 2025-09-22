Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday to offer prayers on the first day of Shardiya Navratri.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Temples across the country today witnessed huge gatherings of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kali Mata Temple in Moradabad to offer prayers.

The devotees also gathered to offer prayers at the Devkali Temple in Ayodhya to celebrate Navratri.

In Delhi, large gatherings were also witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple. Additionally, devotees also flocked to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur to offer prayers.

During Shardiya Navaratri, Sri Kanakadurga is adorned as Sri Maha Chandika Devi. Sri Maha Chandika embodies the 'Trishakti' aspect of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali, and Mahasaraswati. She was born to fulfil divine purposes, punish the wicked, and protect the righteous.

Within Sri Chandika Devi, many deities are enshrined. Worshipping Sri Maha Chandika is akin to worshipping all deities; through her grace, one attains knowledge, fame, and wealth, and enemies turn into friends. All desires prayed for are granted swiftly.

Shardiya Navratri observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

