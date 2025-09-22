Mumbai, September 22: In a what can be said to be a bizarre incident, a Kanpur-Delhi IndiGo flight was allegedly delayed by nearly three hours after a rat was spotted on the plane. It is reported that the all passengers were deboarded in a bid to search for the rat with the flight taking off after the rodent was caught and removed. The flight was reportedly delayed by two hours and forty minutes.

According to a report in The Times of India, the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh landed at Chakeri Airport at 2.10 PM. The same flight was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 2.50 PM. It is learnt that around 172 passenger's were on board the flight when just before takeoff, one of the crew members saw a rat running inside the crew member's cabin. IndiGo Flight 6E 1089 Operating From Mumbai to Phuket Diverted to Chennai Due to Security Threat Noticed Onboard.

The crew member informed senior officials following which, the flight was held. Post this, all passengfers were deboarded and sent to the lounge while a search was conducted for the rodent. The search team involved ground crew and technical staff of the flight. After about two hours, they caught the rat and sucessfully removed the rodent from the flight.

Following this, all passengers were allowed to board the plane, with the aircraft taking off at around 4.50 PM for Delhi. Chakeri airport's director confirmed that the Kanpur-Delhi IndiGo flight was delayed due to the presence of a rat. IndiGo Flight 6E-2111 Operating From Lucknow to Delhi Faces Technical Snag Before Take-off; All Passengers Safe.

The director further said that the rodent was caught and removed from the plane, with the flight taking to the air.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

