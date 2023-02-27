Gopeshwar (U'khand), Feb 27 (PTI) A team of experts from various institutions conducted a survey in Joshimath on Monday to examine the land-subsidence problem there.

The team comprised of experts from the State Disaster Management Authority, IIT, Roorkee, Central Building Research Institute, Geological Survey of India and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, an official statement issued here said.

SDMA Executive Director Piyush Rautela, expert Shantanu Sircar, Dr Sharda Pradhan of IIT, Roorkee, Sandeep and Pawan from GSI and Prasanna Kumar Gupta are part of the team.

Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal, SDM Himanshu Kakatiya, tehsildar Dev Singh and Chamoli district disaster management officer NK Joshi were also present with the team during the survey.

The team will submit a report to the state government after the survey is completed, it said.

