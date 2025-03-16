Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Five people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an ex-serviceman and his wife in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said.

The accused were identified as Ravish Dixit (49), his wife Mamta Dixit (44), their son Tarun Dixit (22), their relative Amrit Balouri (30), and his wife Madhavi Dixit (25), from Bhalla Farm, police said.

Also Read | Premchand Aggarwal Resigns: Uttarakhand Finance Minister Resigns After Backlash Over Pahadi Remark, Says 'My Statement Presented in Wrong Way'.

According to the complaint filed by Mamta Rawat, wife of ex-serviceman Ashish Rawat, the accused allegedly entered their house on March 14, the day of Holi, and assaulted them before attacking them with sharp weapons.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 191 (2)/333 (rioting), police added.

Also Read | ‘Delhi Budget 2025 is Very Important, We Have Been Working as a Team’, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)