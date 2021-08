Dehradun (Uttarakhand), August 11 (ANI): Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday gave directions to the Additional Executive Officer of the National Livelihood Mission for effective implementation of economic empowerment related schemes for women in the state.

Additional Executive Officer of National Livelihood Mission Pradeep Pandey was directed by the Governor to implement women empowerment related schemes at the earliest.

Also Read | New ATM Rules: RBI To Charge Penalties on Banks for Non-Availability of Cash in ATMs From October.

Governor said that women should be benefitted through the self-help groups at large.

She said, "Women self-help groups should be given training according to the demands of markets. Schemes and Programmes should be reviewed to make women self-dependent along with extending the schemes of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Also Read | Jaipur: Patient Recites Gayatri Mantra While Undergoing Brain Tumor Surgery.

NRLM aims to relieve rural poverty and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the rural poor.

Additional Secretary of Uttarakhand government Jitendra Kumar Sonkar was also present in the meeting of Governor with the officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)