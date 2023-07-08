Dehradun, Jul 7 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Friday approved a proposal to bring the Land Encroachment (Prohibition) Ordinance 2023 to tighten the laws for buying land in the state and prevent people with criminal antecedents from making such purchases.

It was also decided to conduct aero sports activities from George Everest Estate in Mussoorie and only undertake natural farming in a five-kilometer corridor along the banks of river Ganga.

Also Read | US, China Clash over International Fentanyl Coalition.

"The decisions were taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami," Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said.

He said the ordinance has been brought to effectively curb encroachment and unauthorised occupation of public and private assets in the state.

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Kerala Boy: 15-Year-Old Dies of Rare Brain Infection PAM in Alappuzha.

PTI DPT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)