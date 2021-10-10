Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Saturday directs officials to strictly ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed in the schools in the state after a student in the Gopeshwar area of Chamoli district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 3,43,645 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state so far including 166 active cases. Also, 1,06,82,064 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

7,396 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. (ANI)

