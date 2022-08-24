Dehradun, Aug 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday decided to rope in an international consultancy firm to double the state's revenue in next five years, a senior official said.

A report will also be taken from each state department on how to double the state's income, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

He said the decisions were taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal for allowing the construction of double-storey buildings in Kedarnath due to lack of space in view of ongoing reconstruction projects at the temple there.

The consultancy agency engaged in the reconstruction works at Kedarnath and Badrinath was also permitted to increase its manpower to expedite the projects.

The Cabinet also removed 19 revenue villages from Jaspur and brought them under Kashipur tehsil in Udham Singh Nagar district.

It also decided to make health and hygiene part of the syllabus for classes 1 to 12.

The construction near railway tracks will need to get the clearance from the Railways so that tracks are not harmed in the process, it said.

As many as 1,662 health personnel appointed during the Covid pandemic will be given an extension of six months on the terms and conditions applicable at the time of their recruitment.

