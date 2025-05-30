Uttarkashi, May 30 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman from Gujarat, who was enroute to Yamunotri Dham through trekking route, died on Friday after suddenly falling ill, police said.

According to Barkot police, Kanak Ben Patel fell ill near Dev Darshini before the Yamunotri temple, after which her family took her to Janakichatti Government Hospital with the help of State Disaster Response Force.

She was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Patel was a resident of Meghwa area in Gujarat's ??Anand, the police said.

