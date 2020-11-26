Pithoragarh (U'khand), Nov 26 (PTI) A just married couple was put under home quarantine immediately after the wedding ceremony as the groom tested positive for COVID-19 here, officials said on Thursday.

The groom's coronavirus positive report came in when the marriage ceremony was still on, they said.

The groom, who had come from Delhi for his marriage, had undergone a COVID test at Champawat town on the way to home.

The incident occurred in Chera village of the district on Wednesday night, Pithoragarh tehsildar (revenue officer)

Pankaj Chandola, who brought the groom's coronavirus test report to the marriage venue, said.

The remaining part of the marriage rituals was completed following the COVID-19 guidelines and the couple was put under home quarantine immediately after the ceremony, he said.

Samples of the villagers who attended the marriage are being collected for testing, Chandola said.

