Dehradun, Jan 5 (PTI) With bird flu knocking at the doors of neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, an alert has also been sounded in Uttarakhand.

Though no bird death has been reported so far from the state, all forest divisions have been asked to be on the alert and vigilant, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag said on Tuesday.

Officials have been asked to keep an eye on Asan Conservation Reserve, Jhilmil Lake, Nanak Sagar dam and other water bodies and barrages, he said.

A large number of migratory birds flock to Uttarakhand from Central Asia during winter and stay here till March.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)