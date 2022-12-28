Pithoragarh (U'Khand), Dec 28 (PTI) The BRO has built two more bridges on the Tanakpur-Tawaghat road close to the India-China border here to further facilitate transportation to the last border outposts, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to inaugurate the projects on December 27 but had to put it off because of prior engagements, a Border Roads Organisation official said.

The newly-built bridges will now be inaugurated by the defence minister virtually on January 3, said Jainendra Kumar, Director (works) of Hirak project that constructed the bridges.

The first bridge, a steel-structured bridge of 80 metres span, has been constructed on Dhauli river on the Tawaghat Ghatiabagar road in place of an old bridge that was swept away in the 2013 disaster, he said.

"The bridge, that has been named as Dhauli Ganga bridge, will help making transportation to security posts at India-China border smooth.

"It will also be of great convenience to villagers of all seven villages of Vyas valley as well as pilgrims of Adi Kailash tourists and trekkers, Kumar said.

The other one is a 30-metre concrete bridge built at Gumrodi in Kimkhola village near Jauljibi.

"It will make transportation from Jauljibi to Tawaghat very smooth," said the BRO officer.

