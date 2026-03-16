Madrid [Spain], March 16 (ANI): Spanish La Liga action delivered dominant performances from Spain's top clubs as Real Madrid and Barcelona secured thumping victories over their respective opponents, while Real Betis played out a draw with Celta Vigo.

At the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid registered a dominant 4-1 win over Elche. The hosts delivered a commanding performance, with goals coming from Antonio Rudiger (39th minute), Federico Valverde (44th minute), Dean Huijsen (66th minute) and Arda Guler (89th minute).

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Elche managed to pull one back during the match in the 85th minute, but the Spanish Giants remained in firm control throughout the contest. The victory helped Los Blancos maintain pressure on arch-rivals Barcelona, who are the table toppers in the league standings in the title race.

Meanwhile, Barcelona produced an attacking masterclass as they defeated Sevilla 5-2 in a high-scoring encounter.

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Brazilian winger Raphinha starred for the Catalan side, netting a brilliant hat-trick to lead Barcelona's dominant display. The star footballer displayed a sensational performance, scoring goals through two penalties in the ninth and 21st minutes. This was followed by a brilliant goal during the 51st minute that helped Raphinha to complete his hat-trick.

Dani Olmo (38th minute) and Joao Cancelo (60th minute) also added goals as Barcelona overwhelmed Sevilla with their attacking intensity. The win allowed the Catalan giants to remain at the top of the La Liga standings and strengthen their position in the title race.

In another fixture, Real Betis were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in a tightly contested match. Betis initially took the lead through defender Marc Bartra, but Celta Vigo responded early in the second half with an equaliser from Hugo Alvarez.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing stages but ultimately had to settle for a share of the points. (ANI)

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