Stretford [UK], March 16 (ANI): English Premier League (EPL) action on Sunday delivered a mix of victories and stalemates as Manchester United secured an important win over Aston Villa, while Liverpool were held by Tottenham Hotspur in a late drama.

Meanwhile, both Crystal Palace and Leeds United shared the spoils, and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw against Fulham.

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In a high-profile fixture at Old Trafford, Manchester United strengthened their hold on third place with a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The hosts broke the deadlock early in the second half when midfielder Casemiro headed home from a corner during the 53rd minute.

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Villa responded through Ross Barkley, who levelled the score shortly during the 64th minute. However, United regained control as Matheus Cunha restored the lead in the 71st minute before substitute Benjamin Sesko sealed the winner during the 81st minute.

The victory helped United move to 54 points and maintain momentum in the race for a Champions League spot.

In another key fixture, Liverpool were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. Tottenham salvaged a point late in the game as forward Richarlison struck an equaliser during the closing minute, cancelling out Liverpool's earlier advantage and frustrating the home side in their push for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Leeds United played out a 0-0 stalemate, with both teams unable to find a breakthrough despite several chances. The draw leaves Palace in mid-table, while Leeds continue their battle to stay clear of the relegation zone.

At the City Ground, Nottingham Forest and Fulham also shared points after a 0-0 draw. Forest were unable to capitalise on home advantage, but the result still helped them edge away from the relegation zone as the fight for survival intensifies in the closing weeks of the season. (ANI)

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