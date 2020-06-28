Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin.

The death was reported from Nainital district, which also reported the highest number of fresh cases at 14, the bulletin said.

A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at Neelkanth Hospital in Nainital's Haldwani. He was admitted to the hospital with gastric complaints, it said.

Of the 32 fresh cases, 14 were reported in Nainital, followed by 10 in Dehradun, four in Tehri, two in Chamoli, and one each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, the bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 2,823. While 2,018 patients have recovered, 38 died, it said.

