Pithoragarh (U'khand), Aug 30 (PTI) Two people were killed and several others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rains in Dharchula sub-division of the district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Jumma village late on Sunday night, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

Two bodies were recovered and a search operation was underway for those still missing, he said.

"We are holding an emergency meeting on how to tackle the situation. More information will be available after the meeting," the district magistrate said.

