Beijing: Smartphone brand Honor's upcoming smartphone -- Honor X20 Max -- is likely to feature a 7-inch screen and a Dimensity 1100 chipset. According to GizmoChina, the Honor X20 Max is coming soon and reports say that it will have a 7.2-inch display, a 6000mAh battery and a Dimensity 1100 processor. Honor X20 5G With Triple Rear Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Launched.

Some of these are upgrades when compared to the Honor X10 Max that packs a smaller 5000mAh battery, the report said.

Other upgrades may include the cameras, the speakers and the fast charging technology. The Honor X10 Max, launched last year, sports 48MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor that also supports EIS. There's an 8MP selfie sensor.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimesity 800 chipset with 5G connectivity support and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It houses a huge 5000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging via a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1217 super linear speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

