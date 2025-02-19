Dehradun, Feb 19 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha has worn a new look by adopting the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) under which the proceedings and day-to-day workings of the assembly will be digitised.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the e-Vidhan Sabha at the state assembly here at the start of the budget session on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri and cabinet ministers were present during the inauguration.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs described it as a "momentous leap for Uttarakhand".

By embracing the NeVA, Uttarakhand Assembly has become a digital House, it said

The e-Vidhan Sabha system has been adopted to make the work of the Uttarakhand Assembly digital and paperless.

Through this, the agenda of business, answers to questions asked in the Assembly and other documents will now be made available online to the MLAs.

Under this, tablets have been installed on the tables of the MLAs in the Assembly, and all the documents are being made available to them digitally.

Big screens have been put up on three walls of the assembly to display the proceedings of the House live.

This will not only help in environmental protection, but the proceedings of the Assembly will also be conducted with more efficiency, it said.

