Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Telangana government has set up helplines at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and at the General Administration Department in the State Secretariat to help students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine.

"To extend all possible support to help the migrants and students from Telangana, stranded in Ukraine, Telangana CM office has established a helpline in Delhi and also in Hyderabad", tweeted K Kavitha.

The state government has released a statement and helpline numbers for the students in Ukraine. The statement stated that The government of Telangana has decided to establish a helpline in Delhi at Telangana Bhavan, as well as at Hyderabad at the General Administration (NRI) Department, Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad to help the migrants and students from Telangana State who are stranded in Ukraine.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professionals from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Meanwhile, KTR took to Twitter to appeal to Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in distress.

He wrote, "We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircraft and Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest." (ANI)

