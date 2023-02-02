Dehradun, February 2: The Special Task Force (STF) Uttarakhand will be appealing in the Uttarakhand High Court for cancellation of the bail of the accused in Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSC), the Uttarakhand DGP Headquarters informed in a statement on Thursday.

"As per the instructions given by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the STF will appeal in the High Court to cancel the bail of the accused in the cases related to the UKSSSC examination scam," the statement read. JKPSI Exam Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheets 24 Persons, Including BSF, Police Officials in Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Scam.

According to the police, the Vigilance Establishment Sector Dehradun have registered case crime number 1/2020 under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 409, 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 13(1)(d) read with Section 13(2) of the IPC which is currently being investigated by STF Uttarakhand on the orders of Uttarakhand Government. UP TET Exam 2021 Cancelled After Question Paper Leaks on WhatsApp Groups.

The bail to the accused Hakam Singh and Sanjeev Chauhan was approved by the Additional District and Sessions Court (Anti-Corruption) Dehradun on January 30.

The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC in December 2021. It was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations of irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty.

Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post.

A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)