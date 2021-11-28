The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (paper 1) scheduled to be held at 10 am has been canceled following a paper leak. Just before the exam began, the paper went viral on several WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. An investigation into the matter has been launched and several people involved in the case have been arrested.

UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak Dozens of suspects detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. UP government will conduct the exam again within a month: Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order (file pic) pic.twitter.com/U4gDXCYJ0a — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 28, 2021

