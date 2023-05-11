New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Noeleen Heyzer, the UN Secretary General's special envoy on Myanmar, has called for a unified regional approach to end the ongoing crisis in the country and for a return to civilian rule based on the will of the Myanmarese people.

In her first visit to New Delhi as the UN Special Envoy from May 9 to 10, Heyzer held discussions on the situation in Myanmar with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, among others.

Also Read | Fake Spam Calls: WhatsApp Curbs International Spam Calls In India After Government's Tough Call.

Heyzer today reinforced that a unified regional approach supporting Myanmar-led solutions, in accordance with the will and needs of the people, can make tangible progress on the ground, a statement by the UN office in Delhi said.

It said the Special Envoy reinforced the need for concrete steps to resolve the crisis and build the foundation for sustainable peace and a return to civilian rule based on the will of the people.

Also Read | UIDAI Launches Nation-Wide Drive To Update Aadhaar Operators on Policy Changes.

She also called for immediate release of all political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Underlining that India as a neighbouring country has been particularly impacted by the situation in Myanmar, Indian officials emphasised the need for immediate cessation of violence by all sides and fostering dialogue for return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar," it said.

"Indian officials also reiterated their support to the efforts of the UN and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)," it added.

The statement said Heyzer appreciated India's constructive efforts towards peaceful resolution of the situation in Myanmar and also expressed the UN's gratitude to the government and people of India for generously hosting over 53,000 people from Myanmar.

"The Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer today reinforced that a unified regional approach supporting Myanmar-led solutions, in accordance with the will and needs of the people, can make tangible progress on the ground, urgently address the suffering of the people and prevent a catastrophe in the heart of Asia," it said.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021. Myanmar's military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime.

Last month, India called for cessation of violence by all sides in Myanmar, days after the Myanmarese military junta resorted to airstrikes in the country's Sagaing region that killed over 100 people.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)