Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): A 37-year-old government employee allegedly committed suicide on Saturday as he was apparently depressed over his daughter's death, police said.

Kalyan Rao ended his life by jumping before a moving train at Bhongir Railway Station, the police said.

Rao's six-year-old daughter was killed allegedly by his wife's lover Karunakar, they said.

Karunakar slit the throat of the girl on July 2 and also tried to end his life thinking her mother has become close to another man, they said.

A case has been registered against Karunakar for allegedly killing the girl, they added.

